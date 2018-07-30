This is How a Community Raises $5 Million

The first weekend in June, our community embraces unity when they see firefighters collecting donations on behalf of the WHAS Crusade for Children. For 55 years, the WHAS Crusade for Children has been awarding grants to schools and agencies who provide services for children with special needs. Dawn Lee, CEO of the WHAS Crusade for Children, says its mission is “to make life better for children with special needs.”

This year, the community raised over $5 million, but the money raised isn’t based upon meeting a goal. Instead of setting fundraising goals, the Crusade relies on the generosity of people. “The community steps up and does what it needs to do without the expectation or pressure of meeting a goal,” Dawn says.