Meat You’ll Want to Eat

This month, take a delicious journey to local restaurants and discover mouthwatering foods you won’t be able to resist. In the mood for meat? Satisfy your craving at one of these places.

Dry Aged Ribeye at Brooklyn and the Butcher



There is a science to preparing a good steak, and Executive Chef Kendell Sheppard has nailed it. The 18-ounce dry aged ribeye steak goes through a 60-day aging process, which is the origin of its intense flavor. The beef is placed in a temperature-controlled chamber for 30 days. Next, the steak is vacuum-sealed and aged underwater for 30 additional days. To prep the steak, Sheppard seasons it using Butcher’s Blend seasoning, which includes: kosher salt, smoked paprika, white pepper, granulated garlic, ground fennel, and ground coriander. Before grilling the steak, he sears it to create a crust around the steak and lock in moisture. The end result is an extremely juicy steak with a bold, complex taste and a hint of nutty flavor.

148 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana, 812.590.2646