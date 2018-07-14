Looking for More Veggies
This month, take a delicious journey to local restaurants and discover mouthwatering meatless foods you won’t be able to resist. Find out what makes these three places prime hot spots for vegans.
Philly Cheese Steak Fries at Morels Cafe
This vegan restaurant has proven it can make tasty food without the extra frills. For their summer menu, the objective is to prepare comfort foods that have a lot flavor but not tons of fat. If you aren’t vegan, this dish might convert you or at least broaden your food horizons. These Philly cheese steak fries are topped with steak bits (aka soy curls), peppers, onions, mushrooms, and house-made cheese sauce (psst … the cheese sauce is made from carrots and potatoes).
Power Bowl at InWave
You can create your own power bowl using fresh vegetables, legumes, grains, beans, soy chicken or soy beef. With over 1.5 million food combinations, your meal options are endless. The power bowl shown here is a mixture of brown rice, garbanzo beans, cabbage, kale, carrots, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower sprinkled with tumeric, and soy chicken. The sweetness of the mango lemongrass sauce topped with coconut bacon and pepita parm adds a nice, balanced taste to the dish. The plant-based restaurant also offers gluten-free buns for sandwiches or burgers and gluten-free flatbread crust for its pizzas.
Carrot Lox at Flora Kitchenette
If you aren’t a fan of salmon lox, try this vegan version of carrots with cultured cashew cream cheese and capers served on a gluten-free bun from Annie May’s Sweet Cafe, a local allergy-friendly bakery. The carrots are steamed until they are soft and then marinated for three days. Or try the avocado toast, which is a delectable blend of mashed avocado and olive oil topped with heirloom tomatoes served on a gluten-free bun.