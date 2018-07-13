Feeding Her Mind, Easing Her Stress

Reading? As CEO of Mightily, a web design and digital marketing agency, Lesa is dedicated to supporting her fast-growing business. If she’s on a plane traveling to meet with a client, at lunch or at home, Lesa reads as much as she can.

Currently, she’s reading Traction by Gino Wickman. “It’s about process and structure for your business,” says Lesa, who picked up the book after two women business owners, one local and one in Minneapolis, made the recommendation. “The book’s concepts have worked really well for them. Mightily is experiencing rapid growth and has a need for putting more structure in place for the business as we grow.”

Lesa says the book is helping Mightily identify areas of focus including more organization around decision-making processes as well as internal processes to help staff accomplish tasks better, faster, and easier. “It’s alleviating bottlenecks and stress,” Lesa says.

Lesa also goes to online resources to keep up with industry news. For the latest in advertising, she reads the American Advertising Federation’s blog. For growing a business, she reads Entrepreneur magazine’s blog. To stay on top of web design, Lesa reads Tech Talk, which is more technology focused.

On the fun side, Lesa is reading The Lost Symbols by Dan Brown. “I’ve seen some of the movies in the series, such as The Da Vinci Code,” she says. “I like the mystery plus the historical pieces to it. That just intrigues me, and he’s a really great writer who keeps you interested and engaged.”