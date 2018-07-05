Are They Really Auctioning Off Bachelors?
You can spend an evening watching some handsome men walk down the runway holding a fabulous auction item as part of the Misters for MS event. Place a bid on an auction item — sorry the bachelor isn’t included — to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Kentucky Southeast Indiana Chapter.
Purchase your ticket and do something worthwhile for your community. The organization will be having their second annual Misters for MS on July 26. Over 6,000 reported living with MS in Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. An estimated 2.3 million people live with MS worldwide. Nearly $1 million is raised annually by the local chapter of the MS Society.
