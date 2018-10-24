Win tickets for the Festival of Trees and Lights
Start a new holiday tradition with your family at the 29th annual Festival of Trees & Lights. Marvel at the hundreds of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths and décor—all of which are for sale to raise funds for Norton Children’s Hospital. Photo with Santa, children’s crafts, holiday entertainment and Hanukkah activities are free with admission. Kids, including the young at heart, will also love our ride-on train, sweet shop, gift shop and outdoor Elf Town activities.
THE GIVEAWAY:
Eight (8) winners will receive four (4) tickets each to the Festival of Trees and Lights, November 9-11 at Louisville Slugger Field.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, October 30 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
