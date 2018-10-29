Why This Travel Agent Recommends a Train Ride for Your Next Vacation

So where does Candace, the “luxury travel advisor,” recommend you spend your next vacation?

Aboard the Rocky Mountaineer, a luxury passenger train that travels through the remote and majestic Canadian Rockies. The train snakes its way through the mountains and national parks during the day, exposing the passengers to places most eyes haven’t seen. At night, the passengers disembark and stay at hotels and inns throughout western Canada. Many packages are available that vary in length of stay, side excursion options, and modes of transportation (add a pre-train cruise or post-train coach tour to round out your trip).