What To Do This Weekend — Oct 4-7
This weekend make your way to the 62nd annual St. James Court Art Show for some of the best juried fine arts and contemporary crafts presented among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville. Browse through works of art in 17 artistic mediums, from clay to wood, created by over 700 different artists.
Take your little pirates and princesses to experience the Louisville Zoo transformed into a living storybook with costumed characters and trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under at The World’s Largest Halloween Party.
If you dare, check out Louisville’s favorite vampire in Actors Theatre’s production of Dracula, based on Bram Stoker’s gothic tale. (Contains strobe light, fog effects, and gunshot. Recommended for ages 11 and up.)
Head for a day of family-friendly Halloween activities at the Louisville Halloween Parade, featuring a street festival with craft booths, food, and live entertainment, culminating with the 16th annual parade.
Take the family to a special Halloween month screening of the 1993 cult classic movie Hocus Pocus at The Louisville Palace. Also, catch a special October showing of The Goonies on October 14.
Make your way to New Albany for the Harvest Homecoming Festival, one of the largest and most recognized festivals in the state of Indiana, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors. Festivities kick-off with a parade, and activities include amusement rides, crafts and booths, live music, food, kid-friendly events, and more.
Find your Zen in the outfield grass during Yoga on the Field at Louisville Slugger Field. Do poses to the beats of DJ Sam Sneed and enjoy a post-class cocktail hour.
LOOK AHEAD: Capture the Halloween spirit as you stroll through 5,000 carved pumpkins lining a ¼-mile walking trail at the sixth annual Jack O’Lantern Spectacular at Iroquois Park, opening Tuesday through November 4.
