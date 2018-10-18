What To Do This Weekend — Oct 18-21
This year marks the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and StageOne is bringing the story to the stage through October 31 at The Kentucky Center. (Recommended for ages 11 and up.)
Stop by the Glendale Crossing Festival for its country charm, around 500 art, craft, and food booths, and a parade featuring floats, cars, old tractors, and more.
Enjoy an evening of entertainment filled with spooky stories and local folklore at the Corn Island Storytelling Festival, named after Louisville’s first settlement, set against the backdrop of a 1795 Historic Barn at Blackacre.
Make your way to Southern Indiana for Clarksville’s ClarkFEST, an annual festival featuring a parade, car show, musical entertainment, food from area restaurants, family entertainment, community booths, and more.
Trolley service from 6pm-10pm for the Linkin Bridge performance
Take in the artistic work of approximately 100 artists — on the sidewalks of Waterfront Park — at the Via Colori® street painting festival, which will also feature music, vendors, family-friendly activities such as child street painting and superhero photo-ops, street performers, and more.
Celebrate the fall season at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest’s ColorFest, with pumpkin launching, hay maze, mud pies, hay rides, a corn pit, giant slides, food, and more.
