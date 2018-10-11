What To Do This Weekend — Oct 11-14
Be a spectator and cheer on the racers at IRONMAN Louisville, which kicks off with a rolling swim start on the banks of the Ohio River, then transitions into cycling from the Great Lawn in Waterfront Park, to finally 26.2 miles of flat running into a memorable finish at Fourth Street Live!
Come down to the Garvin Gate Blues Festival, a free celebration of both the blues and the arts, featuring local and national performers on two stages, food and drink vendors, and over 50 crafts booths.
Discover a whole new world at Disney’s Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical brought to The Kentucky Center as part of the PNC Broadway in Louisville series.
Sample wine and food from around the world at Louisville’s 4th annual Wine on the River event at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park.
The 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure® to raise funds for the breast cancer movement will kick off with a new race course at the University of Louisville’s Shelbyville campus with the Survivor’s Parade, followed by the 5k race, and then the Family Walk.
Get your family’s adrenaline pumping at Monster Jam®, featuring some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D, El Toro Loco®, and more competing in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills, and Racing competitions.
Enjoy shopping at over 200 artists, craftsmen, and antique booths at the Bardstown Arts, Crafts & Antiques Fair in Bardstown, Kentucky. Walk the streets lined with historic homes checking out wearables, jewelry, pottery, floral, wood, antiques, and more.
Dress up, grab a date, walk the pink carpet, and dance the night away at the 7th Annual Norton Cancer Institute 99.7 DJX PINK PROM at Mellwood Arts Center. There will be a live DJ set from T-PAIN (pictured) and a performance by Logan Henderson. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Norton Cancer Institute.
