What is she reading? What is she listening to? What is she watching? Cynthia Sizemore reveals her answers to Today’s Woman readers.

Reading?

Cynthia comes to academia from a business background and still likes to keep a pulse on the business world by reading local newspapers, the Wall Street Journal, Business First, Success magazine and Business Week — especially from an entrepreneurial standpoint and to find ways to enhance the Indiana Wesleyan experience for its students and the community.

As for books, she completed Leading a Life of Impact by Larry Eide. “It reveals what’s at the heart at becoming an impactful leader,” Cynthia says. “It’s the self-awareness that comes with identifying the uniqueness of us individually.”

She also enjoys reading about travel, entertainment, and recipes. She reads Today’s Woman and subscribes to Southern Living and Southern Lady. “I love reading Southern Living magazines and getting decorating ideas,” Cynthia says. “My husband Greg and I love to entertain.” She also collects cookbooks and enjoys books by authors John Grisham and Mary Higgins Clark. “If I’m sitting on the beach, you’ll see me reading murder mysteries,” Cynthia says.

To nourish her spirituality, Cynthia patronizes the The Sword & The Scone Tea Parlor & Boutique in Middletown that serves up devotionals along with tea. There she completed The Quest, a Bible study by Beth Moore. She’s currently reading Praying Circles Around Your Children by Mark Batterson. She also keeps Patterns of Prayer by Eugene McCaffrey with her in her bag at all times.