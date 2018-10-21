What is she reading? What is she listening to? What is she watching? Cynthia Sizemore reveals her answers to Today’s Woman readers.
This woman of integrity informs her mind and feeds her soul with books, podcasts, newspapers, and magazines. “I am about balance,” says Cynthia, regional dean at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Listening to?
“I try to be diverse,” Cynthia says. When she’s traveling, she’ll hop on Sirius and listen to televangelist Joel Osteen, and then switch channels to listen to classical music or tunes from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
She also listens to books on tape. Cynthia recently finished John Maxwell’s book, Becoming a Person of Influence. “I’m trying to understand what will help me in the area of leadership and influence,” Cynthia says. “To positively change, you listen, understand, empower, and nurture.”
Cynthia attended a Christian higher education leadership summit where she heard the president of Baylor University, Linda Livingstone, speak. “I am interested in the past, present, and future of women in Christian education,” Cynthia says.
Cynthia believes in keeping newspapers, magazines, and books in her office to read.
Reading?
Cynthia comes to academia from a business background and still likes to keep a pulse on the business world by reading local newspapers, the Wall Street Journal, Business First, Success magazine and Business Week — especially from an entrepreneurial standpoint and to find ways to enhance the Indiana Wesleyan experience for its students and the community.
As for books, she completed Leading a Life of Impact by Larry Eide. “It reveals what’s at the heart at becoming an impactful leader,” Cynthia says. “It’s the self-awareness that comes with identifying the uniqueness of us individually.”
She also enjoys reading about travel, entertainment, and recipes. She reads Today’s Woman and subscribes to Southern Living and Southern Lady. “I love reading Southern Living magazines and getting decorating ideas,” Cynthia says. “My husband Greg and I love to entertain.” She also collects cookbooks and enjoys books by authors John Grisham and Mary Higgins Clark. “If I’m sitting on the beach, you’ll see me reading murder mysteries,” Cynthia says.
To nourish her spirituality, Cynthia patronizes the The Sword & The Scone Tea Parlor & Boutique in Middletown that serves up devotionals along with tea. There she completed The Quest, a Bible study by Beth Moore. She’s currently reading Praying Circles Around Your Children by Mark Batterson. She also keeps Patterns of Prayer by Eugene McCaffrey with her in her bag at all times.
Cynthia reads the Wall Street Journal and follows news from other media outlets to stay informed about current events.
Watching?
If Cynthia isn’t reading a murder mystery, you may find her watching a mystery. She loves the old Matlock series.
She also watches the news. “I try to watch everybody, so I can have an understanding of what’s going on in the world,” Cynthia says. “I like a variety of points of view.” She watches CNN, Fox, and the local media.
When college football and basketball take over the networks, the Sizemores are all in. “We love Kentucky sports and Vanderbilt University — since that’s where my son graduated.” At Christmastime, Cynthia watches the movies on the Hallmark channel. Tapping into her entrepreneurial spirit, Cynthia also has a soft spot for Shark Tank and Chopped. If she’s hanging out with her grandchild, whom she affectionately labeled “grand sugar,” she’s watching Curious George and Moana.
Who are you following?
Cynthia uses Facebook and Instagram to keep up with what’s going on in everyone’s life. She follows children’s clothing retailers Beaufort Bonnet and Cecil and Lou. She follows Joel Osteen, Dr. Bob Rodgers, and Crossroads Church. She also receives updates from business associates, friends and family, and local community activities.
“I have a variety of interests,” Cynthia says. “Pursue your interests and passions in every area.”