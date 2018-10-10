We have more Witches Night Out tickets for you!
Win two tickets to Witches Night Out on October 27, 2018. Witches Night Out is a costume party charity event for women 21 years and older who want to make a difference in other women’s lives. There will be music and entertainment, dancing, food, shopping, psychic readings, costume contests, and much more!
Witches Night Out Louisville 2018 will donate proceeds to Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky (OAK).
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two tickets to Witches Night Out on Saturday, October 27 from 5-11p.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center. Winner and guest must be 21 years of age or older.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, October 16 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.
