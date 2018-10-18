Tips for Helping Your Parents Make a Big Move

Move while you are in charge. “My mother-in-law used to say, ‘Move while you are in charge, while you can decide where you want to go, what you want to do, what to take, and what will happen to your stuff.’” Give yourself time to adjust.

“At first, she didn’t want to go to the dining room every night at the Forum, because she was a fabulous cook. Well, she went 360 degrees. She said, ‘The nicest thing about coming here is having dinner with people every night.’ She ate with certain people on Mondays and other people on other days. She made very deep friendships there. It helped her live 10 years longer.”

Get started even if you are on a waiting list. “We help clients develop a plan of things to do so they are ready to move forward when the time comes. If you aren’t ready when an opening comes, you will lose your place in line.”

Focus on what’s going to move. “Don’t worry about the basement, the attic, or the guest room. Focus on what you are going to take.”

