Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
A Doll’s House: Part 2
Actors Theatre of Louisville
Fifteen years have passed since Nora slammed shut the door on her life as a wife and mother. But now she’s back, and with an urgent request — one that leads to long overdue reckonings. What does a woman owe her family? What does she owe herself? Playwright Lucas Hnath (The Christians) received both a bachelor and master of fine arts from New York University’s Department of Dramatic Writing and is a lecturer in NYU’s Expository Writing Program. With biting wit, this award-winning playwright examines marriage and motherhood and love and law — asking questions that are as resonant today as they were when Nora first appeared in Henrik Ibsen’s groundbreaking masterpiece more than a century ago.
Recommended for ages 14 and older; contains strong language and mature themes.
WHEN: October 2-November 4, various performances
WHERE: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Victor Jory Theatre
CONTACT: 502.584.1205 or here
A Jewish Joke
Bunbury Theatre
“In this one-man show, a successful Jewish screenwriter named Bernie Lutz (Phil Johnson, who co-wrote the play) confronts the anti-Communist fervor of 1950s Hollywood. As Bernie scrambles to avoid being blackballed, he lights up the stage with yiddishisms and wild shenanigans. The play’s humor comes in large part from Johnson’s physical presence — his duck-footed walk and drooped shoulders impart a man who is always performing, no matter the occasion. As he tells Jewish jokes from his “collection,” a box full of index cards, Johnson wonderfully channels a bygone era of Jewish funnymen, who never forgot to laugh, even during the terrors of the McCarthy witch hunt.” — Max Maller, The Chicago Reader
*This show will run Off-Broadway beginning in February 2019.
WHEN: October 4-21, various performances
WHERE: The Henry Clay Building, 604 S. 3rd St.
TICKETS: $10-$22
CONTACT: Purchase tickets here
Disney’s Aladdin
PNC Broadway in Louisville Series
Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to much critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, quickly establishing itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years and breaking 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records.
The show features music by Tony Award winner and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award winner and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin.
Adapted from the 1992 Academy Award-winning animated Disney film and centuries-oldnfolktales including One Thousand and One Nights, the stage production features a full score, including the five memorable songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack.
The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score, and introduced the hit song A Whole New World, which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
*Age recommendation: 6+
WHEN: October 10-21, various performances
WHERE: The Kentucky Center
TICKETS: start at $37
CONTACT: In person at the Broadway In Louisville storefront (620 W. Main St., Suite 100), 502.584.7777 and 800.982.2787, or here. To order for groups of 10 or more contact Jenny Ward at 502.569.3060.