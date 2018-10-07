Shop to Save Lives
Buy a piece of jewelry for yourself or someone else at Pink Woman with a Twist. The event, scheduled for October 10, 6-9pm will be at the Kendra Scott store in Oxmoor Center. Part of the proceeds from all purchases will go to Twisted Pink, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research. Hope Scarves, an organization that provides scarves to cancer patients throughout the country, also will be there to accept scarf donations from attendees as part of its scarf drive. Spend the evening shopping, listening to music, or getting a massage, and find out about the special community project benefiting Twisted Pink.
Registration is free, and the first 50 people to RSVP will receive a swag bag. Here are some other events you don’t want to miss:
- Watch for American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink event, where participants raise awareness and money to fight breast cancer. They each commit to raising awareness by wearing pink throughout October and raising a minimum of $2,500.
- Oct. 5 Hope Scarves Colors of Courage event at the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center.
- Oct. 12: Dress up in pink and attend the 7th Annual Norton Cancer Institute 99.7 DJX Pink Prom at the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center.
- Oct. 13: Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
- Oct 14: 2018 Rip the Runway “Survivorship” benefiting KAAAC
- Oct. 27 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer raises money for the American Cancer Society.
- Oct. 28: Sip and Shop is a cancer event benefiting the Kentucky Cancer Program.
- Oct. 30: Big or Small Save Them All benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
