She Created MothersEsquire: To Help Support Lawyers Who Are Mothers

“There’s not a pipeline problem,” Michelle says. “There’s a leaky, gushing hole in the pipeline.”

So, in 2013, Michelle started a Facebook group, MothersEsquire, to support lawyers who are mothers and to try to make the workplace more equitable. The group has grown to nearly 3,000 private members, who get not only advice, but referrals, resources, connections, and more.

“How do we identify the holes and plug them?” Michelle asks. “I appreciate that there are programs for negotiating for women, and for developing women in leadership. My concern with those programs is they reason that women aren’t successful because there is a flaw in them. No, there are systemic barriers pushing people out of the field. We don’t need to tell women to get more grit and lean in more. We need them to keep doing their best and break down the wall.”

Michelle cites a research study where three identical resumes were sent out — one with a man’s name, a second with a woman’s name, and a third with a woman’s name which listed her as a PTA volunteer. “The assumption was that the woman with the PTA reference was a mother,” Michelle says. “She received 72 percent fewer callbacks than the man, and 50 percent fewer than the other woman. She was offered $13,000 less in salary than the man, and $11,000 less than the other woman.

“That says women lawyers are less committed to work and less competent to work,” Michelle says. “You could be a superstar rocking along, and have a baby and have unconscious bias directed toward you. This is an undercurrent in all professions, not only for women who are lawyers.”