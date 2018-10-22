Seven Things She Can’t Live Without (for Creativity and Style)

Her career as a calligrapher came about by happenstance when her sister-in-law asked her to do the calligraphy on her wedding invitation envelopes.

“I didn’t really know anything about calligraphy,” Tracy says. “I just had nice handwriting, but you don’t have to have good handwriting to do calligraphy. So I got myself a calligraphy marker and it just kind of took off. I didn’t have any formal training. I’m more self-taught.”

Almost 20 years later, Calligraphy By Tracy is a Louisville staple. Tracy specializes in traditional calligraphy on envelopes but embraces the trends as they come. Recently, chalkboards, mirrors, windows, and acrylic signs have been extremely popular. She has adapted to the changing market with the philosophy that if it can be written on, she can add calligraphy to it.

“Chalkboards are really popular and I thought, ‘I can do those, there’s no reason why I can’t,’” Tracy says. “I think it’s what sets my business apart. A lot of people can do calligraphy, but not a lot of people do the signage. I just kind of watch the trends and adjust accordingly.”

She is proud to partner with various event planners and invitation companies in Louisville including Kellye Lineback of Engagements, Marcie Hancock of A Thorough Fare, Arnie Levin, and Impressions, an invitation company. Through these partnerships, Tracy is able to connect with this community of creatives and gain new clients in the process.