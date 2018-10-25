Say Goodbye to Tightness and Hello to Flexibility

Gentle and Seniors Yoga

WHEN: various times

WHERE: Baptist Milestone, 750 Cypress Station Drive, Louisville

COST: free to members

TO REGISTER: 502.896.3900

Barre and Stretch/Balance

WHEN: various times

WHERE: Floyd County Family YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany

COST: free to members

TO REGISTER: 812.206.0688

Silver Sneakers-Sponsored Classes

Gentler classes designed for more mature participants

WHEN: various times

WHERE: Louisville Parks and Recreation (several community and seniors centers) 1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville

COST: free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers

TO REGISTER: 502.574.7275

Tai Chi and Pilates

WHEN: various times

WHERE: Baptist Milestone, 750 Cypress Station Drive, Louisville

COST: free to members

TO REGISTER: 502.896.3900

