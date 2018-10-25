Say Goodbye to Tightness and Hello to Flexibility
Gentle and Seniors Yoga
WHEN: various times
WHERE: Baptist Milestone, 750 Cypress Station Drive, Louisville
COST: free to members
TO REGISTER: 502.896.3900
Barre and Stretch/Balance
WHEN: various times
WHERE: Floyd County Family YMCA, 33 State St., New Albany
COST: free to members
TO REGISTER: 812.206.0688
Silver Sneakers-Sponsored Classes
Gentler classes designed for more mature participants
WHEN: various times
WHERE: Louisville Parks and Recreation (several community and seniors centers) 1297 Trevilian Way, Louisville
COST: free to those who qualify for Silver Sneakers
TO REGISTER: 502.574.7275
Tai Chi and Pilates
WHEN: various times
WHERE: Baptist Milestone, 750 Cypress Station Drive, Louisville
COST: free to members
TO REGISTER: 502.896.3900
