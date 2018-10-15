Looking for a Connection: “Differences are cool…”

“Whether it’s the media, politics, or whatever it is that is feeding into our fears and insecurities, we continue to perpetuate division from the ‘other,’” Katrina says. “Muslim or Christian, liberal or conservative, black, white, or brown, native born or newcomer — we all want the best for ourselves and for our families. We want to feel safe and secure, and we all need a community that supports us. I think we should all make a better effort to be in the same space as someone we perceive as being different from us.”

A native of Louisville, Katrina began her exploration of diverse people and cultures after graduating from Transylvania University in Lexington, where she played soccer for four years and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and Spanish. Katrina spent a semester in Spain and traveled to Costa Rica during college. During graduate school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she received her master’s degree in Latin American Studies with an emphasis on education, she traveled to Portugal to learn the language and did field research in Brazil. After college, she backpacked for a few months with a friend, visiting Ecuador, Perú, Chile, Argentina, and Uruguay. Katrina, who speaks fluent Spanish and conversational Portuguese, says that the YMCA position was right up her alley.

“They were looking for someone to create an afterschool program specifically serving refugee and immigrant children at the Newcomer Academy, and to me that’s not a job. It’s what I grew up wanting to do – practicing and learning new languages and cultures. I get to meet so many different people. The job also had a big sports component, and soccer is a world sport, and one I really knew.”