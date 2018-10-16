Living Beautifully by Bringing the Natural World Inside

Mahonia has been part of Louisville’s downtown landscape for two years now. In those two years, the shop has worked to educate all residents on the power of plants. Bridget says it’s not your average flower shop—Mahonia is more like the Humane Society of plants. “We offer our customers a way to garden anywhere they are by listening to their needs, educating them, and matching plants to the right owner. We help people see plants as living, breathing [creatures], and we are happy to hold your hand along the way,” Bridget says.

Education is a huge part of what Mahonia provides. The designers listen as you walk through your daily routine or as you show them a picture of your living room. Then they suggest a plant that will meet your needs. Bridget says many people don’t “see” plants — they treat them like a piece of furniture and eventually they die. Mahonia provides the education to keep buyers’ plants and flowers alive and them happier in their relationships with their homes’ new addition.