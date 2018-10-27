Let Your Next Lunch + Fun Adventure Lead You Here

Crave Cafe is nearing 12 years of being in business, and rightfully so — its menu is absolutely mouth-watering. Located in the heart of Frankfort Avenue shops and restaurants, Crave offers a wide selection of wraps, salads, sandwiches, and a soup menu that changes daily. One of the favorite menu items is The Big Dirty — a grilled pretzel roll topped with au jus roast beef, smoked turkey, honey ham, havarti cheese, shredded cabbage, tomato, and “dirty rice.”

The cafe’s chicken salads are also a huge hit, with three variations to choose from — Cashew Chicken Salad, Granny Ruth’s Chicken Salad (with green olives, pecans, chopped egg, and celery), and Sweetie Pie Chicken Salad (with red grapes, candied pecans, and celery).

You won’t want to skip my personal favorite — The Nest‚ a delicious dill egg salad piled high on top of hearty bread. Grab a delicious lunch and enjoy it in the cozy dining area looking out onto Frankfort Avenue. The food is delightful, and so is the service.