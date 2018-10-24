It’s time to shop — and we have an awesome prize for you!

You can win a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista.

THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a $100 gift certificate for Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment, 150 Chenoweth Lane.

DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, October 30 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!

TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!

Click here for Official Rules.

Fill out my online form.

1 Comment

  1. christy hulsewede
    christy hulsewede on October 24, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Love Sassy Fox!

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *