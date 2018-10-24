It’s time to shop — and we have an awesome prize for you!
You can win a $100 gift certificate to Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment at 150 Chenoweth Lane in Louisville. Sassy Fox offers upscale, designer clothing and accessories for the frugal fashionista.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive a $100 gift certificate for Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment, 150 Chenoweth Lane.
DEADLINE:
You have until Tuesday, October 30 at 11:59 PM EST to enter. Good luck!
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here for Official Rules.
Love Sassy Fox!