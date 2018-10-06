Facing the Cancer Storm: Tiffanie Ballard
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. These women are the Real Faces of Cancer. Read about what they are doing to live a happier life and how they are pushing past fear.
Tiffanie Ballard
Age 20 Diagnosis Stage IV ovarian cancer Treatments bone marrow transplant Advice on helping cancer patients “One thing people need to know is to understand the feelings of those who are personally going through having cancer,” she begins. “I’ve noticed that the family tends to make it about themselves. They make it seem like it’s not just the person going through it, it’s that they’re going through it, too. They need be able to put their feelings and anger and disappointment aside and focus on that person going through the issues.”
