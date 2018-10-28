Facing the Cancer Storm: Sara Beaven Lynch

Sara Beaven Lynch

Age 40

Diagnosis Stage I breast cancer

Support “We have an amazing support group —friends, school friends, church friends, they’ve been there for us. My husband is wonderful,” she says. “I recently went through a stack of cards people sent, which is probably about a foot tall. That helped, plus sending meals and being there for my children, and coming to visit me in the hospital and coming with me to my treatments.”

Advice for newly diagnosed cancer patients “I recently read a quote that says, ‘Just survive.’ That’s what you do. You get through it.”