Facing the Cancer Storm: Sara Beaven Lynch
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Sara Beaven Lynch
Age 40
Diagnosis Stage I breast cancer
Support “We have an amazing support group —friends, school friends, church friends, they’ve been there for us. My husband is wonderful,” she says. “I recently went through a stack of cards people sent, which is probably about a foot tall. That helped, plus sending meals and being there for my children, and coming to visit me in the hospital and coming with me to my treatments.”
Advice for newly diagnosed cancer patients “I recently read a quote that says, ‘Just survive.’ That’s what you do. You get through it.”