Facing the Cancer Storm: Megan Burnett

Megan Burnett

Age 53

Diagnosis Stage III breast cancer

Support “I had never been in a support group of any kind, but I am in one at Gilda’s Club. I have met some of the most interesting, kind, and caring people that I wouldn’t have known otherwise. They have made my journey easier, and that means a lot to me.”

Mental toughness Megan’s cousin, who was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer five years ago, is a source of inspiration. “She is still here. She never quit so I can’t quit.”