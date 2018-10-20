Facing the Cancer Storm: Megan Burnett
Megan, right, enjoys a fun moment with her sister Jennifer.
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Megan Burnett
Age 53
Diagnosis Stage III breast cancer
Support “I had never been in a support group of any kind, but I am in one at Gilda’s Club. I have met some of the most interesting, kind, and caring people that I wouldn’t have known otherwise. They have made my journey easier, and that means a lot to me.”
Mental toughness Megan’s cousin, who was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer five years ago, is a source of inspiration. “She is still here. She never quit so I can’t quit.”