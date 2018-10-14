Facing the Cancer Storm: Martha Redman

Martha Redman

Age 58

Diagnosis stage IC fallopian cancer

Treatments chemotherapy

Losing her hair “I remember being at my son’s lacrosse game. I remember sitting in the stands, and I was thinking ‘I am going to pull my hair back into a ponytail,’ and I looked and there was hair in my hands,” she says. When she saw that her hair was falling out, Martha decided to shave her head.”

Advice to newly diagnosed cancer patients “Don’t feel sorry for yourself, because everybody has something they are dealing with. Live life as you would normally live it. Don’t stop living your life. You need to get up every day. I was busy all of the time.”