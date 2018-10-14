Facing the Cancer Storm: Marijane Beeland
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Marijane Beeland
Age 57
Diagnosis Stage II breast cancer
Treatments Chemotherapy
Advice to newly diagnosed cancer patients Marijane suggests taking life one day at a time, getting plenty of rest, and remembering that you don’t have to be strong for everyone. “In the beginning it is overwhelming. I knew I had cancer for two months before I had the mastectomy, and it was the worst two months of my life because I was waiting for the diagnosis and whether I had to have the chemotherapy, mastectomy, and radiation,” she says.
What she learned “Even though breast cancer can be deadly, I realize I will survive. There are days when I would like to stay on the couch and do nothing, but it is good that I have to go to work,” she says.
