Facing the Cancer Storm: Marijane Beeland

Marijane Beeland

Age 57

Diagnosis Stage II breast cancer

Treatments Chemotherapy

Advice to newly diagnosed cancer patients Marijane suggests taking life one day at a time, getting plenty of rest, and remembering that you don’t have to be strong for everyone. “In the beginning it is overwhelming. I knew I had cancer for two months before I had the mastectomy, and it was the worst two months of my life because I was waiting for the diagnosis and whether I had to have the chemotherapy, mastectomy, and radiation,” she says.

What she learned “Even though breast cancer can be deadly, I realize I will survive. There are days when I would like to stay on the couch and do nothing, but it is good that I have to go to work,” she says.