Facing the Cancer Storm: Marcie Puckett Lowe
Marcie Puckett Lowe has received much support from her husband.
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Marcie Puckett Lowe
Age 54
Diagnosis multiple myeloma
Treatments She has had three stem cell transplants, which when combined with chemotherapy, have helped her beat, as she puts it, ‘the dragon,’ but she is not in remission.
Advice to newly diagnosed cancer patients “Be kind to yourself. Listen to yourself. Pay attention to you, and don’t feel guilty for needing to take care of what you need,” she says. “I still feel I’m here for a reason. I haven’t fulfilled that ultimate purpose. To the degree that I can, I want to make a difference until I am no longer able.”