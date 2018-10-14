Facing the Cancer Storm: Marcie Puckett Lowe

Marcie Puckett Lowe

Age 54

Diagnosis multiple myeloma

Treatments She has had three stem cell transplants, which when combined with chemotherapy, have helped her beat, as she puts it, ‘the dragon,’ but she is not in remission.

Advice to newly diagnosed cancer patients “Be kind to yourself. Listen to yourself. Pay attention to you, and don’t feel guilty for needing to take care of what you need,” she says. “I still feel I’m here for a reason. I haven’t fulfilled that ultimate purpose. To the degree that I can, I want to make a difference until I am no longer able.”