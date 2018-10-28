Facing the Cancer Storm: Lisa Benson

Lisa Benson

Age 57

Diagnosis Stage II breast cancer

Adjusting She confesses that she is trying to work through the scary realization that she has cancer. Lisa says she has to hang on to hope to make it through each day as best she can.

Losing her hair Lisa readily admits that the worst part about losing her hair has to do with her self-esteem, even vanity.

Advice for newly diagnosed cancer patients “Try to get past what is now and think about getting through it. It’s going to get better.”