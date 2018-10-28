Facing the Cancer Storm: Lisa Benson
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Lisa Benson
Age 57
Diagnosis Stage II breast cancer
Adjusting She confesses that she is trying to work through the scary realization that she has cancer. Lisa says she has to hang on to hope to make it through each day as best she can.
Losing her hair Lisa readily admits that the worst part about losing her hair has to do with her self-esteem, even vanity.
Advice for newly diagnosed cancer patients “Try to get past what is now and think about getting through it. It’s going to get better.”