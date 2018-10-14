Facing the Cancer Storm: Leigh Rae Kmiec

Leigh Rae Kmiec

Age 50

Diagnosis Stage I breast cancer

Treatments 16 days of chemotherapy treatments and 20 days of radiation treatments

Best thing Leigh Rae is grateful to the medical staff at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. Every year they bring their mobile mammography van to the Kentucky State Fair, and that mammogram is how she discovered she had breast cancer.

Finding comfort Supporting other cancer patients has helped Leigh Rae get through her own situation. “They’re coming out of the woodwork. It’s crazy,” she says with a chuckle. “But, they have my number and I’m happy to talk with them any time. Being able to answer their questions and to ease their fears makes you feel good.”