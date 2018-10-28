Facing the Cancer Storm: Karan Kapp

Karan Kapp

Age 63

Diagnosis Stage II breast cancer and stage I uterine cancer

Losing her hair “When I really realized I was going to lose it I was looking at a magazine that had scarves, hats, and wigs,” she says. “I just started crying.” This time around with her second bout of cancer, Karan wasn’t as distraught about her hair loss. “This time I was better prepared, and it didn’t bother me at all,” she says. “It was actually kind of freeing. I cut my hair off and I would wear a ball cap or even go out bald.”

Advice for newly diagnosed cancer patients “There are a lot of experts now who are trying new things, and there’s always hope that there will be a solution and that it will be gone. Find a good doctor and a good medical staff. They’ll take care of you.”