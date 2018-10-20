Facing the Cancer Storm: Jeanine Raymond

Jeanine Raymond

Age 64

Diagnosis Stage III breast cancer

Losing her hair “I don’t think I really had a problem with losing my hair. I didn’t realize how cool it was. I would have done it at menopause had I known.”

What she gained Jeanine has a new perspective on life and counts her blessings daily. “There is nothing you can do about it. You have to take it one day at a time and survive that one day so that you can get through the next. There are blessings in this and you will see them. They are there.”