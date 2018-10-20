Facing the Cancer Storm: Jeanine Raymond
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Jeanine Raymond
Age 64
Diagnosis Stage III breast cancer
Losing her hair “I don’t think I really had a problem with losing my hair. I didn’t realize how cool it was. I would have done it at menopause had I known.”
What she gained Jeanine has a new perspective on life and counts her blessings daily. “There is nothing you can do about it. You have to take it one day at a time and survive that one day so that you can get through the next. There are blessings in this and you will see them. They are there.”