Facing the Cancer Storm: Ashley Davis Sullivan
For this year’s cancer supplement, we’ve featured 14 women whose inspiring stories serve as a reminder about the value of maintaining a positive outlook in spite of obstacles. Enter Heidi Fuller, a cancer survivor herself who provides women who have cancer with love, support — and new hair through her business Awakenings Boutique: Wigs, Healing, Recovery, Gifts. These are the women she has helped through their own “cancer storm,” as Heidi has dubbed the diagnosis and treatment.
Ashley Davis Sullivan
Age 32
Diagnosis Stage IV colon cancer
Best thing she did Rather than concentrating on the negative aspects of cancer, Ashley reads positive stories about cancer patients and receives encouragement from her family, faith, and cancer survivors.
Advice to newly diagnosed cancer patients Her motto is simple: faith over fear. “Every time you start to have fear, just rely on God.”