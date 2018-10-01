Biking to a New Balance

“After a while, there were only so many lists I could make. At some point I just had to decide. I thought that even if the change didn’t work out, at least I would know I tried.

“I had no retail experience but discovered that I love sales. I didn’t know that about myself. I enjoy talking with the customers about something I am passionate about, and it is rewarding to get someone on a bike.”

The shop sells new and used road, mountain, and triathlon bikes along with accessories and apparel. She and Michael have a good match of skills, she says. He does most of the mechanical repairs and bike building while Allyson handles marketing, sales, and events.

“Women have told me they are interested in getting started in cycling but are intimidated by ‘the men and the spandex.’ We started having a women-only ride that leaves from the shop on Thursdays at 6pm. This way they can ride at their own pace and get used to being on the road.

“In a group you can develop your skills and learn from the other cyclists. Every group is different. It’s not a one-size-fits-all. There are different levels of skills. Not everything is about races. There is a group for you.”

The shop also holds an open-to-everyone ride on Thursdays and Ironman training rides in July, August, and September.

If you are interested in starting with cycling, Allyson offers a few suggestions:

Be willing to try it. Realize you won’t feel comfortable right away. Be patient. You are not going to be a great cyclist overnight. Just like anything, the key is to set realistic goals for yourself to see success. Don’t be afraid to push yourself. Join a group and it will help you become faster (if that’s what you want) and help build your skills.

And remember, as in life, when cycling it is best to stay balanced.