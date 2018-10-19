A Quick Guide on Becoming a Right-Hand Woman: Part 3

Pattie Dale Tye retired from Humana in June after working for the company for 13 years. Throughout her years with Humana, she held various titles and took on a multitude of responsibilities. Her most recent position, Segment vice president in the office of the Chief Medical Officer, served as her finish line as she closed out her journey to retirement.

Pattie and Jim Tye, her husband of 28 years have lived in many places, but in Louisville they found their forever home — and a love of horse racing, which ultimately led them to become race horse owners.

What makes a good leader?

“Curiosity, the ability to see around corners, the confidence to surround herself with people who are smarter than she is, high but directed energy and positivity, compassion and authenticity.”

When do you come up with your best ideas?

“Two times:

1.) Early morning with my first cup of coffee, and

2.) When my team and I have uninterrupted time and space to create, ideate, and improve our work/mission/vision.”

Who influences you?

“Strong, compassionate leaders who lead with a compelling vision, with no need for an iron fist or a loud voice.”



What is the best advice you ever received?

“From my father… ‘The breaks will come, but you have to be ready for them when they do!’ And also from my father… ‘Remember the needs of others; that is true for all those whose lives you are privileged to be part of….it’s not just about you!’”