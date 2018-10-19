A Quick Guide on Becoming a Right-Hand Woman: Part 1

“A good right-hand woman has abilities and strengths that complement those of the leader and help create a balanced team. Sarah (CEO of Crisp Collaborative) and I are extreme opposites, but we respect each other’s work styles and appreciate each other’s strengths. This helps us combine the big picture and the finer details to create results for our clients.”

Advice to other women who want to be in your situation/position?

“It may seem simplistic, but find something you enjoy and do your best at it.”



When do you come up with your best ideas?

“My best ideas come when I’m not focused on the issue at hand. When I go for a run or walk it’s a perfect time to let my mind wander.”



How do you start your morning?

“I usually get up and head to the kitchen. I’ve always tried to make it a priority to be there while my girls are eating breakfast. Sometimes it’s completely silent, but that’s OK. It’s just a few minutes in each other’s presence before we head in separate directions for the day. My oldest just moved to college, so I’m savoring time like this with my younger daughter more than ever.”

