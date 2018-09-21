Sarah’s philosophy of living beautifully can be seen throughout the hotel’s ode to mobility. “I believe that everything has to be functional to be beautiful. Without function, beauty is just like cotton candy — it won’t give you what you need and it won’t fulfill you. Like my kitchen tables. I liked IKEA’s foldable tables, but you couldn’t move them, so I put wheels on them. I made IKEA more functional!” she says with a laugh.

Sarah also believes in playing up the best features of a space, working with what is already there, and eliminating the clutter. Each loft marries the original raw industrial materials of the building (designed by architect Bill Weyland) with softer features such as two-part epoxy floors in a variety of striking colors. The floors look like a work of art. In the Palatial unit, inspired by bourbon, the floors mimic the fluidity and bronze hue of our local liquid treasure.

The low lying furniture draws the eye up to the floor-to-ceiling windows displaying the city outside, especially from bed. “The windows are our best feature, so I designed the space so that the eye is always drawn to the windows,.” Sarah says. “When I wake up here, I feel like I’m in the clouds, and I’m reminded of flying a plane, of popping in and out of the clouds. I wanted to give my guests that same experience, of waking up and feeling you are in the clouds.”