What To Do This Weekend — Sept 6-9
Come down to the wharf in Louisville Waterfront Park for the Louisville Dragon Boat Festival, open to anyone ages 12 and older and at any skill level.
Attend the first-ever Mellwood Interactive Art Show, featuring live art, muralists, aerobatics by CirqueLouis, food, drinks, vendor booths, and a community coloring of a mini Gallapolloza horse.
Check out HIghlands Fest, an art, craft, and music fest featuring live musical performances, a new and improved Fun Zone for the kids, food, games, a covered beer garden, and more.
Enjoy food samples from over 20 of Louisville’s best eateries at the 26th Annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue at The Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center. This year there will be pop-up shops, interactive booths, and more.
Make your way to the Louisville side of the river for the Big Four Arts Festival, a free event featuring over 180 juried artists, international cuisine, children’s activities, and entertainment.
Stop by Iroquois Park as the Louisville Orchestra presents its free Season Preview concert, led by guest conductor, Joseph Mechavich. The program will feature works by Mozart, John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, and Beethoven.
