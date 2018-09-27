What To Do This Weekend — Sept 27-30
NuLu Fest street festival marks its 10th year, celebrating the continued growth and revitalization of Louisville’s East Market District, with live music, regional craft beers and spirits, food and retail booths by local vendors, and family friendly activities for all ages.
Come to the New Albany Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival at Bicentennial Park to listen to smokin’ blues music while enjoying home grown craft beer from Southern Indiana microbrews and tasting food from Kentuckiana BBQ competitors.
Join in the third annual Oktoberfest block party in the heart of Germantown for games like a Stein hoisting contest, brat toss, Stein relay racing, yodeling contest, face painting for the kids, dachshund races, and more.
Drink a cocktail, listen to live music, and watch racing under the lights at Downs After Dark — Bourbon & Beats.
0 Comments