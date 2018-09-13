What To Do This Weekend — Sept 13-16
Take part today in Louisville’s biggest day of local giving — Give for Good. This year your donation will go to support Speed for All programming, providing free family memberships to the Speed Art Museum for anyone receiving government assistance. Donate until midnight tonight!
Enjoy the thrill of live racing Thursdays-Sundays during the September Meet at Churchill Downs. Saturday receive one free general admission entry for every UofL football ticket from Saturday’s game.
Show your creativity at The Louisville Maker Faire, a free showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness where everyone of all ages can participate. Register here for a free ticket.
Conductor Bob Bernhardt leads the Louisville Orchestra through the Music of John Williams, from Jaws to the newest Star Wars, at The Kentucky Center.
The 4th Annual Louisville Pride Festival on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, a celebration in support of the LGBTQ+ community, will include over 125 local vendors, arts, crafts, food, and local organizations with all day live entertainment, including a two hour drag show, family zone, Dance Dome, Silent Disco, street circus, and specialty spirits.
Bring your favorite dish to The World’s Largest Potluck Sunday at Iroquois Park and help beat a world record while having great conversation with people from all over Louisville.
