What to Do This Month
Big Four Arts Festival
Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park
The 2017 inaugural Big Four Arts Festival was the most attended two-day event ever held on the Big Four Bridge Lawn, which consists of four acres of tree-lined walks overlooking the Ohio River. WDRB News estimated attendance of 50,000 people who came to look at and buy handmade art created from the worlds of oils, pencil, acrylic, metal work, ceramic, printmaking, photography, stonework, woodworking, charcoal, and glass. Such was the overall success of the 2017 free event that its director, Louis Nunnelley, was presented with a Rose Award by the Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau for having created a new event that brought so much commerce to the city of Louisville.
Three independent jurors are invited each year to evaluate all artists’ work in the festival and to select six award winners. “It is a goal of the Festival to attract and support ‘emerging artists’ from the region who have not previously participated in arts festivals,” Nunnelley says.
Additionally, a steady stream of Bluegrass, country, and classic soft rock music will be performed by The Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Tom Browning, Dave Cottrell, and Robbie Bartlett both days, along with an abundance of food trucks and hands-on art for the kids.
Artist testimonials from the 2017 festival include:
“We do about 14 art shows a year, and I can tell you that this was the best one we have done in 2017. We loved the layout, and the park is beautiful.” — Debbie and John Wiles
“It was a great venue. Fabulous location and fabulous people. Very professional.” — Moe Bonin
“Booth layout — awesome. The number of food trucks was perfect! No lines. In the end it was near perfect for us!” — Doug Brink
WHEN: September 8 (10am-7pm) & September 9 (10am-5pm)
WHERE: Big Four Bridge Lawn, 1103 River Road
CONTACT: Go here for tickets *no pets please, unless service animals
Bourbon & Beyond
Champions Park
Held during Bourbon Heritage Month, Bourbon & Beyond is an annual celebration of the craftsmanship behind award-winning bourbons, master distillers, legendary musicians, world-class chefs, and an unforgettable showcase of the soul and spirit of Louisville. In its inaugural year in 2017, the festival attracted 50,000 people from all over the country, offering a series of onsite experiences, including bourbon and culinary workshops.
This is a food/music/beverage festival to add to your calendar! The Arts Insider will once again be covering this Saturday and Sunday day and night event, which will host music legends John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, and Sheryl Crow as its 2018 Saturday night headliners, and Sting, Robert Plant, Counting Crows, and Gov’t’ Mule as Sunday’s headliners.
Along with those world-class musical performances happening throughout the weekend on the two main music stages, there will be a Bluegrass stage curated by the genre’s leading authority, The Bluegrass Situation. Performers will include: The Travelin’ McCourys, Billy Strings, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Ben Sollee, River Whyless, and Lindsay Lou.
Chefs Edward Lee, Anthony Lamas, Damaris Phillips, Annie Pettry, and Top Chef head judge Tom Colicchio are among the notables preparing feasts for this festival, which advertises itself as A perfect blend of bourbon, food & music not found anywhere else in the world.
WHEN: September 22 & 23
WHERE: Champions Park, corner of Zorn Avenue and River Road
TICKETS: Go here for tickets
*General Admission/VIP/hotel and camping packages available for one or both days.
Full admission prices for Bourbon & Beyond:
2-Day Weekend General Admission: starting at $129.50 + fees
2-Day Weekend VIP: starting at $439.50 + fees
2-Day Beyond VIP: $999.50
Single Day General Admission: starting at $80 + fees
Single Day VIP: starting at $229.50 + fees
Brian Regan
The Brown Theatre
“One of the best nights of standup I’ve ever witnessed!” is the Arts Insider’s personal summation of being in the audience the last time Regan brought his act to Louisville a few years ago. Regan’s side-splitting ‘G’ rated material had me wiping tears from my eyes, and after having laughed so hard for so long I was almost exhausted (albeit in a good way!) by the end of the night.
Regan has been praised by Vanity Fair as being “the funniest stand-up alive,” and by Entertainment Weekly as “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” His second Netflix special is planned for release in 2019.
WHEN: September 29 @ 8pm
WHERE: The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
TICKETS: start @ $45
CONTACT: 502.584.7777, 800.775.7777 and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office (walk up or drive-thru), or here.