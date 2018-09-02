What to Do This Month

Big Four Arts Festival

Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park

The 2017 inaugural Big Four Arts Festival was the most attended two-day event ever held on the Big Four Bridge Lawn, which consists of four acres of tree-lined walks overlooking the Ohio River. WDRB News estimated attendance of 50,000 people who came to look at and buy handmade art created from the worlds of oils, pencil, acrylic, metal work, ceramic, printmaking, photography, stonework, woodworking, charcoal, and glass. Such was the overall success of the 2017 free event that its director, Louis Nunnelley, was presented with a Rose Award by the Louisville Convention & Visitors Bureau for having created a new event that brought so much commerce to the city of Louisville.

Three independent jurors are invited each year to evaluate all artists’ work in the festival and to select six award winners. “It is a goal of the Festival to attract and support ‘emerging artists’ from the region who have not previously participated in arts festivals,” Nunnelley says.

Additionally, a steady stream of Bluegrass, country, and classic soft rock music will be performed by The Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, Tom Browning, Dave Cottrell, and Robbie Bartlett both days, along with an abundance of food trucks and hands-on art for the kids.

Artist testimonials from the 2017 festival include:

“We do about 14 art shows a year, and I can tell you that this was the best one we have done in 2017. We loved the layout, and the park is beautiful.” — Debbie and John Wiles

“It was a great venue. Fabulous location and fabulous people. Very professional.” — Moe Bonin



“Booth layout — awesome. The number of food trucks was perfect! No lines. In the end it was near perfect for us!” — Doug Brink

WHEN: September 8 (10am-7pm) & September 9 (10am-5pm)

WHERE: Big Four Bridge Lawn, 1103 River Road

CONTACT: Go here for tickets *no pets please, unless service animals