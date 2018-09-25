What I Would Tell Myself 10 Years Ago

Lauren is the kind of woman that is “Louisville” all the way through — born and raised here, and an alumna of the University of Louisville, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communication.

She started small 12 years ago as one of the founders of the Forecastle Foundation and is now board chair and part owner of A + H Marketing.

Although she’s reached beyond any professional realm that she ever thought she’d be in, she swiftly reminds herself to follow her intuition and stand with companies that have a local and honest mentality that matches her belief to be who you say you are, both personally and professionally.