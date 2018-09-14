The Journey Inward

For the mother-daughter duo behind the recently renovated The Inner Warrior boutique and community donation-based yoga studio in Distillery Commons, the journey is the nucleus around which all else revolves. Sabine Gaona, 57, began her personal journey years ago when she was going through a spiritual slump. “I needed something to make me strong again,” Sabine says, “so I committed to three months of daily yoga practice.” Instead, three months turned into three years of daily classes, and eventually evolved into a way of life.

Sabine’s youngest daughter, 16-year-old Gabriella (now 24), was also going through a rough patch. A close friend of hers had committed suicide, and Gabriella found herself consumed with grief and feelings of discontentment. Inspired by her mother, she also began daily yoga practice. The two women began centering their entire day around their yoga classes and found that after yoga, they felt they could take on the world.

“At the time, we were always in it for the workout… We were healing together through our situational depressions, but something was missing,” Sabine explains.

On Sabine’s birthday, Gabriella gave her a rock inscribed with the message, It is up to you. That message triggered Sabine’s lightbulb moment: she realized she had to create her own happiness, and that in order to do that, she would need to step out of her comfort zone and do something bold. And from this epiphany, The Inner Warrior’s journey truly began.

California was the place that changed both women’s lives. It was their Mecca, so to speak.

In the summer of 2014, Sabine traveled to Los Angeles to immerse herself in the research needed to open a business. Getting out of town allowed her to free herself from the distractions of home and see how similar business models worked on the West Coast. After the message on the rock, Sabine decided to forge unknown territory and open a yoga boutique that sustained itself on environmentally conscious yoga accessories while offering free yoga to the community. This community-based concept offers donation-based yoga classes, and practitioners donate what they can. Sabine did not want to profit off the yoga classes, as she felt in her heart that yoga should be accessible to all and those who need the healing of yoga the most sometimes struggle to afford it. At The Inner Warrior, all classes remain donation-based, and after the instructor is paid, the remaining donations go into a fund for equipment, charity, and keeping the lights on. All of this came to Sabine at The Silver Lake Coffee Shop in LA, where she would sit for hours a day figuring out how to birth this baby of a business.