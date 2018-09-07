Strong Mom = Strong Daughters

Shannon’s middle school girls are both involved in sports — here’s a little more about their athletic goals and what exercise gives them.



“It helps me get exercise and keeps me entertained,” Hailey Voss, 12, says. “It makes me feel better about my body and my health. Her favorite sport? “I’m tall so hitting the volleyball hard over the net makes me feel powerful and strong. It’s an opportunity for me to be a leader.” Goals? To get a college scholarship in either volleyball or lacrosse to either Louisville or Duke

“Girls are always trying to fit in…all be the same. But standing out is a good thing, says Hannah Voss, 14. “Girls are so hard on themselves and one another. They think they are too big, or ugly, or not fast enough in a sport. It’s sad because everyone should feel good about themselves.” Her favorite sport? With field hockey, I love that we are competitive and our team works together. With lacrosse, my teammates and coaches are like a family to me. I am learning not only how to be a good player, but a good person as well.