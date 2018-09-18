Seven Things This Creative Teacher Can’t Live Without

“I would jingle off of these songs, and teachers would hear me and ask if I could come to their classroom,” Bridgette says. “I would take my keyboard and CD player, and they loved it. It became so popular that I went into the studio and recorded five songs, and I have a book to go with each one.

Bridgette Johnson has long had a passion for working with kids. Beginning with being a stay-at-home mom to her five children, to volunteering with her church’s vacation Bible school and Sunday school programs, to ultimately becoming a school teacher, kids have been at the center of her life. In 2000, Bridgette was hired as a substitute teacher at McFerran Elementary, kickstarting her career with Jefferson County Public Schools. At the age of 45, after working as a substitute for 11 years, she went back to school to obtain an associate degree in early childhood education and in 2014 earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development. Bridgette is now pursuing a master’s degree to obtain her teacher certification from Campbellsville University, while working as a full-time teacher at Du Valle Education Center.

Had you asked Bridgette 25 years ago if she would someday be an incredibly innovative, accomplished school teacher — and DJ BJ — chances are her answer would have been no. Originally, Bridgette went to cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for years, something she says she truly enjoyed. As time progressed, her interest in working with kids grew, and friends and family encouraged her to pursue her passion. With all signs pointing toward the education field, she was prompted to take on her substitute-teaching role and never looked back.

“Even though I loved doing hair, it was time consuming, and I had to stand on my feet all day,” Bridgette says. “When I started subbing, I just started having a lot of compassion for the kids, and I saw a lot of opportunity of things to do with them. I didn’t know I had the gift of workmanship until I started subbing. I would make giant Mickey Mouse cutouts and games and it just kept going and going. Then I started taking songs the kids would know and turning them into something like an ABC song.”

Bridgette’s journey to becoming DJ BJ has led to the creation of her superhero characters Mighty Manners and Etta-Kitt. She uses these characters to teach kids the importance of manners, good behavior, and general life skills through song and story. Bridgette’s innovative teaching methods led to founding her own business in 2016 called Creatively Invented, an edutainment and publishing company that specifically designs innovative and zany products and services for children and adults of all ages. Under Creatively Invented LLC, Bridgette is also a trainer for the Division of Childcare and a credentials specialist for the Council for Professional Recognition in Washington, DC.