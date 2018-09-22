One of Her Favorite Dishes: Salmon + Spinach + Frying pan

High cholesterol

runs in both sides of Sandy’s family, but it wasn’t until about 15 years ago that she noticed her cholesterol level was getting high. A few months ago, she started on a cholesterol-lowering statin drug, but within two weeks she had a bad reaction and stopped taking it. Today, the 64-year-old manages her cholesterol through diet and exercise.

Breakfast is typically a smoothie with fruit (mango, pineapple, or orange pulp), flaxseed that has been ground for higher nutritional benefit, cold water, ice, and sometimes a plant-based protein powder. If she’s in hurry, avocado on toast will do just fine.

“I usually don’t sit down for lunch, but I graze. I’ll take dates and stuff those with almonds, or have white bean chips.”

For dinner? “I make some really good soups,” Sandy admits. “Everybody loves my bean dishes and my bean soups. White beans – I’ll make that into a soup or just have it plain. I eat a lot of black beans. Split pea soup. Red Rice. Gumbos of all kinds.”

Dinner usually comes with a big salad, and then a smaller portion of the soup or main course. Dark, leafy greens are known to help lower cholesterol, so Sandy incorporates those into her diet.

“One of my favorite things is to take salmon and spinach and fry that up in olive oil.”