Lunch Plus Fun – Wide Variety and Blissful Indulgence

The Lunch

Wild Eggs

3985 Dutchmans Lane (and two other locations)

M-F 6:30am-2:30pm, Saturday and Sunday 7am-3pm

Wild Eggs offers an absolutely loaded menu — serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch options at all times. Yes, that means you can roll in at lunchtime and order biscuits and gravy if that’s what suits you. With such a wide variety of menu options, Wild Eggs has a plate for every palate. Craving something sweet? Opt for the delicious Strawberry Tall Cakes — buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries, strawberry compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Is salty and savory more your style? My all-time favorite is the Farmer’s Market Skillet — bell pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushrooms, skillet potatoes, broccoli, oven-roasted tomatoes, melted cheddar jack cheese, two eggs (cooked to your liking), and a famous Everything Muffin on the side. I also have to recommend the fresh-squeezed orange juice. It’s a perfect complement to your breakfast meal! If you’re in the mood for the typical lunch items, choose from a large selection of soups, salads, and sandwiches. Some favorites include: POPs Poppin’ Egg Salad, An ACE of a BLT, and the Taco Salad. And if you’re ready to take this Lunch + Fun date to the next level, Wild Eggs has a phenomenal Bloody Mary and Mimosa. Go for it. Trust me.