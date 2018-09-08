Lunch Plus Fun – Wide Variety and Blissful Indulgence
These pancakes with strawberries and sangria are one of many delicious menu items you’ll find at Wild Eggs.
The Lunch
Wild Eggs
3985 Dutchmans Lane (and two other locations)
M-F 6:30am-2:30pm, Saturday and Sunday 7am-3pm
Wild Eggs offers an absolutely loaded menu — serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch options at all times. Yes, that means you can roll in at lunchtime and order biscuits and gravy if that’s what suits you. With such a wide variety of menu options, Wild Eggs has a plate for every palate. Craving something sweet? Opt for the delicious Strawberry Tall Cakes — buttermilk cakes, fresh strawberries, strawberry compote, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Is salty and savory more your style? My all-time favorite is the Farmer’s Market Skillet — bell pepper, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, wild mushrooms, skillet potatoes, broccoli, oven-roasted tomatoes, melted cheddar jack cheese, two eggs (cooked to your liking), and a famous Everything Muffin on the side. I also have to recommend the fresh-squeezed orange juice. It’s a perfect complement to your breakfast meal! If you’re in the mood for the typical lunch items, choose from a large selection of soups, salads, and sandwiches. Some favorites include: POPs Poppin’ Egg Salad, An ACE of a BLT, and the Taco Salad. And if you’re ready to take this Lunch + Fun date to the next level, Wild Eggs has a phenomenal Bloody Mary and Mimosa. Go for it. Trust me.
Everything muffin
Egg salad sandwich
Taco salad
The Fun
Joseph’s Salon
Essential Pedicure
3938 Dutchmans Lane
Monday 9am-6pm T-Th 9am-8pm
Wednesday 9am-5:30pm, Friday 9am-6:30pm
Saturday 8:30am-4:30pm, Sunday Closed
After a delicious meal at Wild Eggs, hop across the street to experience an hour of complete bliss with an Essential Pedicure from Joseph’s Salon and Spa. When you walk inside the salon, located at the corner of Dutchmans Lane and Dupont Circle, it’s impossible not to feel relaxed. The friendly receptionist will offer you a complimentary beverage before connecting you with your nail stylist. The Essential Pedicure is, as its name implies, essential for the proper maintenance and care of your feet and nails. The pedicure includes a relaxing foot and calf massage, exfoliation masque, hot towel wrap, and a polish color of your choice. As if that’s not enough to relax you, your stylist will add an aroma of your choice (Stress Fix is my favorite) to your pedicure, and you’ll also receive a heated neck wrap and hand massage ritual, all for $62 (adding aromas may cost more). I’m relaxed all over again just thinking about it. A full belly and a relaxing pedicure — sign me up!