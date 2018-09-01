Loving Louisville

Lemonade Day — Investment in the Future to Bring Change

Louisville bursts at the seams with incredible nonprofit organizations. Lemonade Day, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering an entrepreneurial spirit in young kids reaches them through the old-fashioned lemonade stand.

“Most adults have a memory of doing a lemonade stand of sorts when they were kids, and it’s a really accessible and relatively cheap avenue for kids to learn practical business skills,” says Lauren Coulter, executive director of the Louisville chapter of Lemonade Day. “We take the typical lemonade stand and apply a much more business mindset to it.”

Kids have the opportunity to flex their creative muscles to create different variations of lemonade from regular to frozen to sugar free, along with lemonade-flavored and themed snacks to sell. “They’re not just grabbing some lemonade and taking it out to their yard,” Lauren says. “The kids are deciding where they will set up, where they will have the best foot traffic, and marketing and advertising their product. They work through 15 different lessons with a mentor, and then we culminate in our city-wide lemonade day.”

Lemonade Day includes children in kindergarten through sixth grade along with mentorship opportunities for high school students and adults. Louisville’s second annual Lemonade Day on April 28 featured 77 registered lemonade stands and 660 participants.

“Part of the program is encouraging kids to be good citizens, giving back to their community through philanthropy at a young age,” Lauren says. “We encourage them to set spending, sharing, and saving goals and for them to actually decide what they want to spend their money on, who they want to share some of their profit with, and how much they want to save and what they want to save for.”

The trajectory of growth in Louisville will only continue by starting at the source — our kids. Investing in their ideas helps develop their skills and confidence and fosters a can-do attitude. Lauren is proud to work for an organization that is making an impact in our city and across the country. She says that according to Gallup, five in every 1,000 kids has what it takes to start a successful business, but one of the things that tends to fall to the wayside as kids grow is an entrepreneurial mindset. Lemonade Day is working to reverse this trend in Louisville.

“I think short-term, we’re providing an avenue for kids to do something both educational and fun,” Lauren says. “In the long-term, our hope is that we’re introducing some kids to an entrepreneurial mindset that they wouldn’t have otherwise been exposed to. In terms of long-term impact in our city and our economy, if even half of those people chose to stay here that could mean big things for our city from an economic development perspective. To me it’s a long-term venture to the betterment of our city. You can’t help but be ecstatic when you ride around on Lemonade Day and see all these kids making their own money. There’s something special about that.”