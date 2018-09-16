Her Brother was the Inspiration for this Big Project
Our Way to Go Woman! winners will do whatever it takes to create a thriving community. They are driven by their desire to influence others in a positive way, and aren’t satisfied with the status quo. Read about how Priya Chandan, one of our five winners, is paving the way to success for people in our city. Priya, 33, is our Way to Go Woman winner in the Community category.
Priya Chandan
Assistant Professor, University of Louisville
Division of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Department of Neurosurgery, School of Medicine
Matthew Adamkin, husband
Priya Chandan has a passion for community, especially when it comes to individuals with special needs. Her older brother, Ankar, who has Down syndrome, has inspired both her personal and professional goals. Priya says people with intellectual/developmental disabilities experience significant health disparities. She strives to combat this issue through her work at the University of Louisville and with community organizations.
Biggest Accomplishment
“I serve as the project director of the National Curriculum Initiative in Developmental Medicine (NCIDM) — a five-year partnership between the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry and Special Olympics International, with resources from a cooperative agreement funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our goal is to provide training to medical students in the field of developmental medicine, which focuses on the care of individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities across the lifespan.”
Community Aspirations
“I love the fantastic community organizations we have in Kentucky, including Special Olympics Kentucky and Down Syndrome Louisville. I would like to see more collaborations between community organizations and academia, as these collaborations are key to educating healthcare providers about serving patients with intellectual/developmental disabilities.”
Olympic Goals
“I recently attended the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington, as an honored guest. It was a privilege to be a part of the experience and support athletes from Team Kentucky. I want to participate in a Special Olympics Kentucky Unified Swimming team with my brother, Ankur. I don’t think my current time is fast enough to be competitive, so I need to put in some work!”
The 2018 Way to Go Woman! winners are women under the age of 40 who were selected by the editorial board of Today’s Woman based on nominations from our readers.