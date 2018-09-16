Her Brother was the Inspiration for this Big Project

Our Way to Go Woman! winners will do whatever it takes to create a thriving community. They are driven by their desire to influence others in a positive way, and aren’t satisfied with the status quo. Read about how Priya Chandan, one of our five winners, is paving the way to success for people in our city. Priya, 33, is our Way to Go Woman winner in the Community category.

Priya Chandan

Assistant Professor, University of Louisville

Division of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Department of Neurosurgery, School of Medicine

Matthew Adamkin, husband

Priya Chandan has a passion for community, especially when it comes to individuals with special needs. Her older brother, Ankar, who has Down syndrome, has inspired both her personal and professional goals. Priya says people with intellectual/developmental disabilities experience significant health disparities. She strives to combat this issue through her work at the University of Louisville and with community organizations.