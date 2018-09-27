Have Fun Fighting Cancer

Enjoy a night out with your girlfriends while doing something worthwhile to benefit breast cancer survivors by attending Pink Woman with a Twist. The event, scheduled for October 10, 6-9pm, will be at the Kendra Scott store in Oxmoor Center and will focus on raising funds for metastatic breast cancer research through Twisted Pink. Hope Scarves, an organization that provides scarves to cancer patients throughout the country, also will be there to accept scarf donations from attendees as part of its scarf drive. Spend the evening shopping, listening to music, or getting a massage, and find out about the special community project benefiting Twisted Pink. Registration is free, and the first 50 people to RSVP will receive a swag bag. Here are some other events you don’t want to miss:

Sponsored by Today’s Woman and Oxmoor Center, benefiting Twisted Pink.